Krugersdorp man bust during lockdown for having two cigarette cartons in car acquitted

A 42-year-old Krugersdorp man who spent hours behind bars after being arrested for being in possession of sealed cigarettes during the lockdown has been acquitted in a test case brought by AfriForum.

Andries Hennop was cleared on Friday after his arrest on May 22. He was stopped during a roadblock in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, where traffic officers found two cartons of cigarettes in his possession.

“Police officers who arrested me said I was being arrested because the cigarettes had been closed and this was not allowed,” he said.

The dental technician had maintained his innocence since his arrest, as he argued the cigarettes had been purchased before the ban.

He described his three-month court battle as a victory and “an affirmation of the wrongful arrest”.

“It’s just an affirmation of what I’ve always know, that my arrest was unlawful ... I am glad it's all over now”.

He recalled how his arrest and subsequent court appearances affected his business and family.

“It was bad. My wife had to run around to try find bail money, my kids didn’t take it well as they are very sensitive and we’ve always had an open-book policy ... you can imagine with the business as well, it was lockdown, things were not going well already and something like this came through as well,” he said.

Hennop is now considering civil action.

“I think that even though I’ve always said the police officers do good work, but they have to know the law. It does not help to have someone in uniform, wearing a badge and not knowing what the laws are. At the end of the day, that’s the one thing I hope comes out of this. At least there will one or two officers who know better about the law before they act on anything.”

Marnus Kamfer, AfriForum’s legal and risk manager, described Hennop’s acquittal as a victory for the country.

“This is a major victory for the citizens of SA over the unfair behaviour of members of the law enforcement authorities, who hide behind alleged violations of the lockdown regulations,” said Kamfer.

He confirmed that AfriForum would now assist Hennop and another man, who was wrongfully arrested on ivory-related charges after the officers found a pair of old kudu horns in the trunk of his car, to sue officials.

“AfriForum will now help the men in laying civil claims against the authorities, and more specifically against the respective members who made themselves guilty of these power abuses.

“The SAPS warned its members during the lockdown to use great care when they execute arrests during the lockdown. Members were also warned that they would be held personally responsible for any costs that the SAPS will have to incur as a result of claims that are instituted successfully against the SAPS by aggrieved citizens. We would like to see that the respective members pay the price, instead of the taxpayer having the worst of it because of members’ unlawful behaviour,” Kamfer added.

The National Prosecuting Authority had not commented by the time of publication.

