South Africa

SA remembers Uyinene one year later: 'We are on our knees. Still we bleed'

24 August 2020 - 07:51 By Jessica Levitt
Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered a year ago today.
Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered a year ago today.
Image: SUPPLIED

One year ago, University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered by Luyanda Botha in the Clarenreich Post Office in Claremont, Cape Town.

Botha handed himself over to police  and was given three life sentences for rape and murder and five years for defeating the ends of justice.

In his four-page admission, Botha described how he locked Mrwetyana in the post office when she went to collect a parcel, raped her and when she tried to escape, took a weight used to weigh packages and bludgeoned her to death.

IN HIS OWN WORDS | Luyanda Botha: 'This is how I killed Uyinene'

Rapist and murderer Luyanda Botha on Friday gave a chilling account of how he killed  University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana.
News
9 months ago

Her death sparked nationwide protests and the #AmINext movement highlighting SA's high rate of gender-based violent (GBV) crimes.

Mrwetyana's mother, Noma, told Sunday Times the past 12 months have been difficult.

The period has been characterised by countless sleepless nights, a mixed bag of emotions ranging from hurt and sadness to anger and frustration.”

'The past 12 months since the passing of Uyinene have not been easy for us'

In Cape Town, flowers and ribbons have appeared outside the Clareinch Post Office where Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered, as the community ...
News
1 day ago

On Twitter, South Africans paid tribute to the student, criticised government for its lack of action and slammed the country's continuing high rate of GBV.

A murder, a distraught family & calls for justice — five must-read stories on Asithandile 'Kwasa' Zozo

The murder of Asithandile 'Kwasa' Zozo, a first-year biological sciences student at Wits University, has again seen gender-based violence (GBV) trend ...
News
2 days ago

10% of all crime reported to safety app linked to domestic violence

A report by safety app Namola has revealed that on average, 10% of all crime reported through them every month relates to domestic violence.
News
4 days ago

From strengthening policing to harsher sentences, MPs speak out against GBV

Members of parliament called for stricter laws against perpetrators of gender-based violence.
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'These shoes are Clarks, OK!': Tito Mboweni claps back at trolls mocking his ... South Africa
  2. East London man, dead for two years, wins R1m PPE tender South Africa
  3. How Gauteng health official blew the whistle on irregular PPE contracts News
  4. Winner of R17m lottery jackpot yet to come forward to claim their winnings South Africa
  5. Diko's 'proxy' made an 800% mark-up on PPE, medical supplies - SIU News

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X