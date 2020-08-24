Man convicted of raping baby in his bed

A forensic nurse, Vuyokazi Magwaza, testified that the baby's hymen was broken. She said the infant had swelling and a fresh tear in her vagina.

Hartle said the question of whether the baby was penetrated rested on substantial evidence. She said the evidence showed inconsistency with the accused claiming innocence.

“As for the rape itself, I am satisfied with medical evidence that the baby was sexually penetrated,” said Hartle.

She said she was satisfied about the likelihood that there was no penal penetration, “especially because Magwaza agreed that such a scenario may have [caused] more damage to the baby's vagina, and that the tear may have presented itself differently had that been the case”.

“A likely scenario in my view is that penetration must have been with a finger.”