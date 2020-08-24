Mandrax and tik found hidden under panel of car radio
Four people were arrested after drugs were found hidden inside a car in the Western Cape over the weekend.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said officers from the Namaqualand K9 unit stopped a Toyota LDV at a vehicle checkpoint at the Klawer Weighbridge on the N7 on Friday evening.
Rwexana said the vehicle was searched and 200 mandrax tablets and 50g of tik were found hidden behind a panel under the radio.
Four suspects aged between 22 and 33 were arrested for dealing in drugs.
The suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday.