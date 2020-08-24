South Africa

Mandrax and tik found hidden under panel of car radio

24 August 2020 - 06:33 By Iavan Pijoos
Police officers from the Namaqualand K9 unit discovered drugs hidden in a vehicle stopped at a checkpoint in the Western Cape.
Image: Saps

Four people were arrested after drugs were found hidden inside a car in the Western Cape over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said officers from the Namaqualand K9 unit stopped a Toyota LDV at a vehicle checkpoint at the Klawer Weighbridge on the N7 on Friday evening.

Rwexana said the vehicle was searched and 200 mandrax tablets and 50g of tik were found hidden behind a panel under the radio.

Four suspects aged between 22 and 33 were arrested for dealing in drugs.

The suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

