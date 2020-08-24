South Africa

PODCAST | Autopsy: behind the scenes with a forensic pathologist

24 August 2020 - 11:00 By Nicole Engelbrecht
True Crime South Africa interviews a forensic pathologist about his new book.
Image: Jonathan Ball Publishing

The autopsy is one of the most important tools in the investigation of an unnatural death and yet, for the public, this procedure and the science of forensic pathology remain shrouded in mystery.

South African forensic pathologist Ryan Blumenthal recently published his book, Autopsy: Life in the Trenches with a Forensic Pathologist in Africa, in an effort to shed light on this hidden world.

In this episode, True Crime South Africa interviews Blumenthal to get insight into the field of forensic pathology, and his journey to publishing the book.

