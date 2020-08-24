PODCAST | When survivors fight back: the serial rapist who picked the wrong victim

In the 1970s in SA, women were living under a reign of terror. They were being stalked, attacked and raped by a man wielding a screwdriver.

Thankfully, this shadowy figure would be identified, arrested and sentenced to death, but this would not be the end of the story. In fact, it was just the beginning.

In episode 37 of True Crime SA, we delve into the legend of the “screwdriver rapist” and the survivor who, despite seeing her friend murdered, fought back and put a permanent end to his reign of terror.

LISTEN TO THE CHILLING STORY: