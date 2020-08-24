'The second surge is waiting to pounce,' Prof Abdool Karim warns SA

“If we let our guard down or for a short while get complacent about our prevention strategies, our social distancing, mask-wearing and hand washing, the second surge is waiting to pounce,” he said.

Abdool Karim was speaking as health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced during the same webinar that the country had recorded 100 new Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours.

The minister said the country had started to see a decline in the number of cumulative cases, but did not release the latest numbers of confirmed infections.

Abdool Karim added that it was possible to defeat the virus.

"It is possible to overcome - these predictions do not have to be true."

TimesLIVE