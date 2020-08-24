WATCH | Three times Mzansi's health-care workers jammed to global hit song 'Jerusalema'
Master KG's hit song Jerusalema has brought some light during the Covid-19 pandemic gripping the world.
The song, which has been dubbed a “global anthem”, was released in December last year. It was well received on the continent and later sparked the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge which saw thousands of people across the globe taking part.
Health-care workers in SA have also joined the challenge.
Here are three of our faves.
Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital
[MUST WATCH] The team at the Red Cross War Memorial Childrens Hospital doing the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge! 👏🏼 @MasterKGsa @WesternCapeGov @WestCapeHealth pic.twitter.com/VNEINkfufR— Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) August 19, 2020
George Hospital
Jeff Challenge with George Hospital's Health Care Workers pic.twitter.com/NqBh7GaJWO— Western Cape Health MEC (@WCHealthMEC) August 13, 2020
Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital