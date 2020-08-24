South Africa

WATCH | Three times Mzansi's health-care workers jammed to global hit song 'Jerusalema'

24 August 2020 - 06:40 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Staff at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Johannesburg recently joined the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge.
Staff at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Johannesburg recently joined the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge.
Image: Facebook/Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital

Master KG's hit song Jerusalema has brought some light during the Covid-19 pandemic gripping the world.

The song, which has been dubbed a “global anthem”, was released in December last year. It was well received on the continent and later sparked the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge which saw thousands of people across the globe taking part.

Health-care workers in SA have also joined the challenge.

Here are three of our faves.

Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital

George Hospital 

Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital 

WATCH | Red Cross Children's Hospital staff get down to 'Jerusalema'

Staff from the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital in the Western Cape have joined the dance challenge in a video that was shared by premier ...
News
3 days ago

DJ Fresh weighs in on Tito Mboweni's 'Jerusalema' dance challenge

DJ Fresh took a swipe at those who may criticise the minister for dancing when he should be working.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

'These shoes are Clarks, OK!': Tito Mboweni claps back at trolls mocking his 'less than R1,000' shoes

'Laugh at them for the last time!' says Mboweni
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 'These shoes are Clarks, OK!': Tito Mboweni claps back at trolls mocking his ... South Africa
  2. East London man, dead for two years, wins R1m PPE tender South Africa
  3. How Gauteng health official blew the whistle on irregular PPE contracts News
  4. Winner of R17m lottery jackpot yet to come forward to claim their winnings South Africa
  5. Diko's 'proxy' made an 800% mark-up on PPE, medical supplies - SIU News

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X