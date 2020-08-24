South Africa

WATCH | Fire rages in Durban city centre

24 August 2020 - 13:18 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Firefighters were battling a blaze in a building in Denis Hurley (Queen) Street in the Durban city centre on Monday.
A fire was raging in a building in Denis Hurley (formerly Queen) Street in the Durban city centre on Monday.

Paramedic Garrith Jamieson said emergency workers were in attendance while firefighters battled high flames.

“It is reported that there are multiple patients with smoke inhalation,” he said.

The busy road was closed.

“Traffic has been severely affected. I would advise motorists to avoid this road at all costs,” said Jamieson.

