South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'In the fight against Covid-19, we have neglected primary health care' Human Rights Commission official

25 August 2020 - 07:37 By TimesLIVE
Learners in class at Greenside High in Johannesburg. The school opened with strict safety measures in place to keep children and staff safe amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Learners in class at Greenside High in Johannesburg. The school opened with strict safety measures in place to keep children and staff safe amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Image: ALON SKUY

August 25 2020 - 10:25

KZN mental health facility not accepting patients because of Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought with it a slew of delays for the judicial system, including the trial of a KwaZulu-Natal mother accused of murdering her six-year-old daughter.

Fungai Nyamadzawo, mother of slain Alexia, made a brief appearance in the KwaDukuza magistrate's court on Tuesday where her mental observation report from Fort Napier psychiatric hospital was expected to be submitted.

However, the court heard that Fort Napier was not accepting candidates for evaluation due to Covid-19.

August 25 2020 - 10:00

How hospital trauma cases dropped in lockdown from 2019

The Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto had 2,797 emergency cases in April and May, compared with 5,163 cases for the same period last year.

In July, the facility recorded 1,326 emergencies compared with 2,363 for the same month in 2019.

This is according to Gauteng health department data, released on Tuesday.

August 25 2020 - 7:20

Fast track disciplinary cases, Gauteng health department instructed

The acting Gauteng MEC for health, Jacob Mamabolo, has directed the provincial health department to compile a full report on all long-outstanding disciplinary cases, to immediately commence with hearings and fast track those cases already under way.

August 25 2020 - 7:00

There is too much pressure, says grade 11 pupil as schools reopen

As most of SA's pupils returned to the classroom on Monday, 21-year-old Sharon Ndlovu was not feeling optimistic about what remains of the academic year.

She said she was anxious, confused, pressured and felt that not enough information had been given.

“There is too much pressure. We were told that we are only attending for this week and we will take a break and then return again. I am scared that I am not going to cope because we are getting too much work to do in a short time,” she said.

August 25 2020 - 7:00

‘Is he dead dead dead?’: teacher’s death compounds kids’ Covid fears

Allaying a child’s fears of Covid-19 when her teacher has succumbed to the virus is tough, parents tell us.

An expert explains how to help them through it.

August 25 2020 - 6:00

Eastern Cape clinics were already dire - and then a pandemic swept in to make them worse

Poor infrastructure, shortages of staff and medication, and ailing patients forced to wait in the rain — these were among the problems health activists and human rights monitors found at clinics in Uitenhage and Despatch last week.

“We are concerned that in the fight against Covid-19, we have neglected primary health care services especially in the Eastern Cape. Covid-19 is not raising new issues but rather highlighting pre-existing issues,” said Ncumisa Willie, research adviser to South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) chairperson Bongani Majola.

August 25 2020 - 5:30

'People are out of control - it's a mess': Mbalula calls for review of booze laws

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says the government needs to review laws relating to access to alcohol.

Most read

  1. Winner of R17m lottery jackpot yet to come forward to claim their winnings South Africa
  2. 'These shoes are Clarks, OK!': Tito Mboweni claps back at trolls mocking his ... South Africa
  3. How Gauteng health official blew the whistle on irregular PPE contracts News
  4. Diko's 'proxy' made an 800% mark-up on PPE, medical supplies - SIU News
  5. 'It’s going to be a nightmare': Matric exams pose a ‘crisis of space’ News

Latest Videos

Uyinene remembered: Candles, flowers and posters at vigil for murdered ...
150 days of lockdown: Here's what you've been through, SA
X