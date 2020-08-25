COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'In the fight against Covid-19, we have neglected primary health care' Human Rights Commission official

August 25 2020 - 10:25

KZN mental health facility not accepting patients because of Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought with it a slew of delays for the judicial system, including the trial of a KwaZulu-Natal mother accused of murdering her six-year-old daughter.

Fungai Nyamadzawo, mother of slain Alexia, made a brief appearance in the KwaDukuza magistrate's court on Tuesday where her mental observation report from Fort Napier psychiatric hospital was expected to be submitted.

However, the court heard that Fort Napier was not accepting candidates for evaluation due to Covid-19.