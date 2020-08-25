COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'In the fight against Covid-19, we have neglected primary health care' Human Rights Commission official
August 25 2020 - 10:25
KZN mental health facility not accepting patients because of Covid-19
The Covid-19 pandemic has brought with it a slew of delays for the judicial system, including the trial of a KwaZulu-Natal mother accused of murdering her six-year-old daughter.
Fungai Nyamadzawo, mother of slain Alexia, made a brief appearance in the KwaDukuza magistrate's court on Tuesday where her mental observation report from Fort Napier psychiatric hospital was expected to be submitted.
However, the court heard that Fort Napier was not accepting candidates for evaluation due to Covid-19.
August 25 2020 - 10:00
How hospital trauma cases dropped in lockdown from 2019
The Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto had 2,797 emergency cases in April and May, compared with 5,163 cases for the same period last year.
In July, the facility recorded 1,326 emergencies compared with 2,363 for the same month in 2019.
This is according to Gauteng health department data, released on Tuesday.
August 25 2020 - 7:20
Fast track disciplinary cases, Gauteng health department instructed
The acting Gauteng MEC for health, Jacob Mamabolo, has directed the provincial health department to compile a full report on all long-outstanding disciplinary cases, to immediately commence with hearings and fast track those cases already under way.
August 25 2020 - 7:00
There is too much pressure, says grade 11 pupil as schools reopen
As most of SA's pupils returned to the classroom on Monday, 21-year-old Sharon Ndlovu was not feeling optimistic about what remains of the academic year.
She said she was anxious, confused, pressured and felt that not enough information had been given.
“There is too much pressure. We were told that we are only attending for this week and we will take a break and then return again. I am scared that I am not going to cope because we are getting too much work to do in a short time,” she said.
August 25 2020 - 7:00
‘Is he dead dead dead?’: teacher’s death compounds kids’ Covid fears
Allaying a child’s fears of Covid-19 when her teacher has succumbed to the virus is tough, parents tell us.
An expert explains how to help them through it.
August 25 2020 - 6:00
Eastern Cape clinics were already dire - and then a pandemic swept in to make them worse
Poor infrastructure, shortages of staff and medication, and ailing patients forced to wait in the rain — these were among the problems health activists and human rights monitors found at clinics in Uitenhage and Despatch last week.
“We are concerned that in the fight against Covid-19, we have neglected primary health care services especially in the Eastern Cape. Covid-19 is not raising new issues but rather highlighting pre-existing issues,” said Ncumisa Willie, research adviser to South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) chairperson Bongani Majola.
August 25 2020 - 5:30
'People are out of control - it's a mess': Mbalula calls for review of booze laws
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says the government needs to review laws relating to access to alcohol.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 10 640 #COVID19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 1677 new cases. Regrettably, we report 100 more #COVID19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 13 159. Click the link to view the full report https://t.co/dC6b66KbUE pic.twitter.com/Web6cxYe6z— NICD (@nicd_sa) August 24, 2020