South Africa

Durban communities donate 10 tons of rice that will feed 250,000 people

25 August 2020 - 16:56 By lwandile bhengu
The tons of donated rice will be used to feed 250,000 hungry people in Durban.
Image: Supplied

Durban communities have rallied behind a call for help to donate 10 tons of rice that will feed 250,000 people.

The nonsectarian feeding scheme Food For Life and TPA Humanity, run by Durban lawyer Theasen Pillay, joined forces to help alleviate food security issues facing Durban communities due to Covid-19.

When they realised the need was greater than what they could supply, they turned to the public and asked people to donate a bag of rice. In just one month, 10 tons was donated. 

“We are in debt to those pensioners who are giving. To those businessmen and women, family and friends who have responded to this plea. This is an encouraging example of the impact we can create when a community mobilises together. Collecting 10 tons of rice that will  feed 250,000 hungry people is a blessing,” said Pillay. 

The rice is used by Food For Life to create affordable meals for people. 

“Food For Life has fine-tuned processes and is able to provide a nutritious, delicious cooked meal for just R5 per person.

"This partnership with Theasen Pillay and his team at TPA Humanity has been immensely rewarding. It is these catalytic relationships that enable us to reach further, do better and change communities,”  said Viresh Panday from Food For Life.

TimesLIVE

10 tons of rice were donated to help feed communities in Durban
Image: Supplied

