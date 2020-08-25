Durban communities donate 10 tons of rice that will feed 250,000 people

Durban communities have rallied behind a call for help to donate 10 tons of rice that will feed 250,000 people.

The nonsectarian feeding scheme Food For Life and TPA Humanity, run by Durban lawyer Theasen Pillay, joined forces to help alleviate food security issues facing Durban communities due to Covid-19.

When they realised the need was greater than what they could supply, they turned to the public and asked people to donate a bag of rice. In just one month, 10 tons was donated.

“We are in debt to those pensioners who are giving. To those businessmen and women, family and friends who have responded to this plea. This is an encouraging example of the impact we can create when a community mobilises together. Collecting 10 tons of rice that will feed 250,000 hungry people is a blessing,” said Pillay.