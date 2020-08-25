South Africa

Durban cop accused of defrauding UIF spent R90,000 on land, court hears

25 August 2020 - 14:53 By lwandile bhengu
Two police officers, Thokozani Mchunu and Nqobile Mzimela, appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday along with their co-accused Siboniso Khanyile.
Two police officers, Thokozani Mchunu and Nqobile Mzimela, appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday along with their co-accused Siboniso Khanyile.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Two KwaZulu-Natal police sergeants appeared in the Durban specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday for allegedly defrauding the UIF's Covid-19 relief fund of nearly R700,000.

Sgt Thokozani Mchunu from the Durban Central tactical response team and his co-accused, Sgt Nqobile Mzimela of the Durban tracking team and Siboniso Khanyile, made a brief appearance in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday.

Court documents containing bank transactions revealed that Mchunu allegedly spent R90,000 to purchase land.

The three were arrested on Monday on charges of fraud, money laundering and theft.

Durban cops in court for pocketing nearly R700,000 in UIF funds

The Hawks on Monday arrested three people, including two police officers, after they allegedly helped themselves to over R692,000 in UIF money.
News
20 hours ago

In July the Asset Forfeiture Unit froze Mchunu’s accounts after an order granted by the North Gauteng High Court over allegations that R692,185.55 was fraudulently or mistakenly paid into a bank account in Durban registered in Mchunu’s name.

“Accused two [Mzimela] and three [Khanyile] assisted accused one [Mchunu] by receiving fraudulent money into their accounts, to disguise the origin of the said money. The accused acted in concert with each other, in furtherance of a common purpose during the commission of offences,” read the court documents.

The money was meant to be paid into the account of a Durban-based company, National Adhesive Distributors CC, whose relief application was approved on April 15.

The company’s financial director Jason Nadauld told TimesLIVE that they felt victimised by the UIF, who would not offer them any more assistance, and that they had since paid employees out of their own pockets.

Meanwhile, the Hawks said almost R240,000 had already been frozen and efforts to recoup the money were under way.

The matter was transferred to a regional court in Pretoria for a bail application on August 31.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Any type of corruption is unacceptable': WHO boss scolds SA for Covid-19 corruption

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said corruption related to supplies of personal protective equipment during the Covid-19 ...
News
1 day ago

Traffic cops bust for soliciting bribes - The price? R100 to R2,000

Two Limpopo provincial traffic officials were convicted of corruption by the Tzaneen magistrate’s court on Tuesday
News
6 days ago

Fear, self-respect and hope swirl in minds of newly jobless in UIF queue

Scores of Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) applicants stand anxiously  in long queues at the labour centre in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Winner of R17m lottery jackpot yet to come forward to claim their winnings South Africa
  2. 'These shoes are Clarks, OK!': Tito Mboweni claps back at trolls mocking his ... South Africa
  3. How Gauteng health official blew the whistle on irregular PPE contracts News
  4. Diko's 'proxy' made an 800% mark-up on PPE, medical supplies - SIU News
  5. 'It’s going to be a nightmare': Matric exams pose a ‘crisis of space’ News

Latest Videos

Uyinene remembered: Candles, flowers and posters at vigil for murdered ...
150 days of lockdown: Here's what you've been through, SA
X