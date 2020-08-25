South Africa

Grey Street Mosque to remain closed 'indefinitely' after blaze

25 August 2020 - 16:55 By NIVASHNI NAIR
The reopening of Durban's Juma Masjid, also known as the Grey Street Mosque, has been delayed indefinitely after an adjoining block of flats went up in flames on Monday.
The reopening of Durban's Juma Masjid, also known as the Grey Street Mosque, has been delayed indefinitely after an adjoining block of flats went up in flames on Monday.
Image: Garrith Jamieson

Durban's most historic mosque will remain closed “indefinitely” until the safety of worshippers can be guaranteed.

AV Mohamed, chairperson of the Juma Masjid Trust, told TimesLIVE that the Juma Masjid, also known as the Grey Street Mosque, was scheduled to open for prayer on Monday. However, about midday the block of flats that forms part of mosque — the largest of its type in the southern hemisphere — went up in flames.

“In view of the government restrictions of 50 people, we were going to officially open the mosque yesterday [Monday], but the area that people use to enter the mosque from the street is now an issue after the fire that took place, and the place is not considered safe enough for the public to be moving about in,” he said on Tuesday. “We have will not reopen in view of the safety hazard. The mosque will remain closed indefinitely until the safety of worshippers and shop owners have been sorted out.”

The Denis Hurley Centre, a faith-based community organisation, had offered its hall for Friday prayers until the mosque reopened.

“I thank them. I am a patron of the centre but as such we are not offering or providing any prayers outdoors. In view of the lockdown, we didn’t have anyone coming to the mosque. We are allowed only 50 people, so to go through all the logistics of all that when we are dealing with the fire and trauma of what happened is too much,” said Mohamed.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Fire rages in Durban city centre, residents escape

Residents of a flat in central Durban, in the precinct of the Juma Masjid mosque, managed to escape a raging fire that ripped through the building on ...
News
1 day ago

Tobacco tycoon and company pledge R2m for those affected by Durban fire

Three KwaZulu-Natal businessmen have pledged R2m to help the families who lost belongings in a fire which ripped through a block of flats in the ...
News
2 hours ago

KZN environment MEC demands action over Maritzburg blaze pollution

Authorities were working together on Monday morning to gather information on the air pollution caused by a fire that gutted a plastic manufacturing ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Winner of R17m lottery jackpot yet to come forward to claim their winnings South Africa
  2. 'These shoes are Clarks, OK!': Tito Mboweni claps back at trolls mocking his ... South Africa
  3. How Gauteng health official blew the whistle on irregular PPE contracts News
  4. Diko's 'proxy' made an 800% mark-up on PPE, medical supplies - SIU News
  5. 'It’s going to be a nightmare': Matric exams pose a ‘crisis of space’ News

Latest Videos

Uyinene remembered: Candles, flowers and posters at vigil for murdered ...
150 days of lockdown: Here's what you've been through, SA
X