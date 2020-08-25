Judges halt Cape Town land-invasion evictions, but mayor promises appeal

Cape Town's anti-land invasion unit will not be allowed to evict people or demolish their homes, whether they are occupied or not, without a court order while the national state of disaster remains in force.

Cape Town high court judges Shehnaz Meer and Rosheni Allie granted an interim interdict on Tuesday in favour of the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC). But Cape Town mayor Dan Plato immediately said the city council would appeal.

The SAHRC's application followed a widely publicised incident in July in which a naked man, Bulelani Qolani, was manhandled by anti-land invasion unit officers before his shack in Khayelitsha was demolished.

Meer and Allie also ordered that in cases where a court order is obtained for an eviction or demolition, the city council must execute it in a lawful and respectful manner that “upholds the dignity of the evicted persons”.

They said the council is “expressly prohibited from using excessive force” and may not destroy or confiscate material belonging to those evicted.