Man who kidnapped, raped and murdered six-year-old girl had raped a child before, but got no jail time

“I told her I was looking for her father. She accompanied me, ostensibly in search of her father. We walked over a field in the direction of a school, further away from the house of the deceased. I knew I did not have permission to take the deceased with me, thereby removing her from the lawful custody of her father, David Jagers, and/or Carol October [her mother],” read the plea agreement.

Zietsman said they arrived at bushes behind the school and when he was sure they were alone, he raped her.

He explained in detail how he forced himself on her while he used his hand to hold her mouth and nose closed to prevent her from shouting and breathing.

“To keep the deceased quiet during this ordeal, I decided to put my hand on the deceased’s mouth. I kept my hand on the deceased’s mouth and nose until she did not move. I realised she was dead when she made no movements,” he said.

He said he knew this act would kill her and this would make him guilty of murder.

To try to avoid being caught, Zietsman said he put Delvina’s body in shallow water to try to conceal it and to rinse his DNA from the body. He said in doing so, he knew he was obstructing the course of justice.

Zietsman said community members searching for the child asked him if he knew where he was. He said he told them he knew nothing, fearing they would assault him.

Zietsman didn’t dispute any of the DNA evidence which linked him to the crime.

Ntabazalila said the sentencing hearing is expected to continue on Wednesday, when the state will call witnesses in aggravation of sentence.