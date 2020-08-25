South Africa

'People are out of control - it's a mess': Mbalula calls for review of booze laws

25 August 2020 - 05:30 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says easy access to alcohol needs to be reviewed.
Image: Fikile Mbalula via Twitter

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says the government needs to review laws relating to access to alcohol.

He was speaking on Monday during a visit to the families of three Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) officers who died during a head-on collision on Sunday.

“There is over access [to] alcohol. People are out of control in terms of alcohol. We must now put our heads together - when government acts, nobody should say it is unfair. It's not about corona, this thing has been there,” he said.

TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba told TimesLIVE on Sunday that the accident happened on the N4 between Trans Orange Road and Rebecca Street in Pretoria West, while the officers chased a vehicle of a suspected drunk driver.

“You can see what the alcohol is doing to our country: it's a mess. This is over access [to] alcohol. We drink from 6[pm] to 6[am] - it's awful, it must come to an end,” said Mbalula.

