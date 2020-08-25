Plants are being given Zulu names, and here’s why it’s important

When conservationist Menzi Nxumalo spoke to people in rural KwaZulu-Natal, he struggled to communicate with them, even though they were speaking the same language.

“We’d go to communities and try to communicate with them about the affect of invasive species, but we failed to deliver the message because of the communication failure,” he says.

To address this, Nxumalo, in collaboration with colleagues in the provincial government and academics, is creating lists of invasive species in local languages.

Invasive species are plants, animals and organisms that have been brought into the country either by accident or on purpose as pets, ornamental garden plants, or because they are agriculturally important, such as pine trees. But because they lack native predators, these invasive species can spread and overwhelm natural ecosystems.

According to a 2018 report, invasive species cost the economy more than R6.5bn a year and threaten to guzzle a third of available water. The government spends about R1.5bn annually to curb the spread of invasive species.

Language barriers are hampering efforts to weed them out.

“All the material is documented in English so it becomes difficult for people in rural areas to understand the message,” says Nxumalo, who works for the SA National Biodiversity Institute.