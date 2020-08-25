SA records 1,567 new Covid-19 cases, 149 deaths in past 24 hours
South Africa recorded another day of low Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, with 1,567 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.
The number of confirmed cases comes after 1,677 infections were recorded on Monday - and appears to point towards a slowing of the infection rates across the country.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said there are now 613,017 confirmed cases across the country.
Mkhize also announced that there were 149 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours. Of these, 35 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 54 in Gauteng, 16 in Mpumalanga, 10 in the Northern Cape, 16 in the Eastern Cape and 18 in the Western Cape.
"This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 13,308. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health-care workers that treated the deceased patients," he said.
The minister said the country had recorded 520,381 recoveries - a recovery rate of 84%.
The figures are based on 3,578,836 total tests, of which 12,237 were done in the past 24-hour cycle.