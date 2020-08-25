South Africa

'She was more than what happened to her': Uyinene's friend pays tribute one year on

25 August 2020 - 06:41 By Cebelihle Bhengu
UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered at Clareinch Post Office in Cape Town on August 24 2019.
Image: Facebook/Zuki Lamani

Sinothile Norman, friend and former classmate of murdered University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana, shared a heartfelt tribute on the first anniversary of Mrwetyana's death.

The 19-year old was raped and murdered on August 24 last year at the Clareinch Post Office in Cape Town, where she had gone to fetch a parcel.

Employee Luyanda Botha handed himself over to police and admitted to her rape and murder.

Norman paid tribute to her friend via a Twitter thread and a 28-second video she created last year. 

“All I have to say for today is that Uyinene was love. She was filled with the purest intentions and the biggest heart. She radiated kindness and beauty through her strong spirit,” she wrote.





