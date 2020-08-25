'She was more than what happened to her': Uyinene's friend pays tribute one year on
Sinothile Norman, friend and former classmate of murdered University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana, shared a heartfelt tribute on the first anniversary of Mrwetyana's death.
The 19-year old was raped and murdered on August 24 last year at the Clareinch Post Office in Cape Town, where she had gone to fetch a parcel.
Employee Luyanda Botha handed himself over to police and admitted to her rape and murder.
Norman paid tribute to her friend via a Twitter thread and a 28-second video she created last year.
“All I have to say for today is that Uyinene was love. She was filled with the purest intentions and the biggest heart. She radiated kindness and beauty through her strong spirit,” she wrote.
Norman, whose Twitter bio reads “Uyinene Mrwetyana is my guardian angel”, said her friend had been determined to succeed and should be remembered as more than just a victim of rape and murder.
“She was more than what happened to her, so much more. She was love, strength and light. Remember her,” she wrote.
On Sunday, Norman tweeted that she was dreading the anniversary of Mrwetyana's death.
all i really have to say for today is that Uyinene was love. she was filled with the purest intentions and the biggest heart. she radiated kindness and beauty through her strong spirit. she was as beautiful as her soul. she was and will forever be an angel.— 𝖘𝖎𝖓𝖔𝖙𝖍𝖎𝖑𝖊 (@SinoNorman) August 23, 2020
remember her as love.
Uyinene was an amazing and supportive person. when i first started experimenting with video editing, i’d shyly show her some of my edits and she’s hype me up and encourage me to make more when i doubted myself.— 𝖘𝖎𝖓𝖔𝖙𝖍𝖎𝖑𝖊 (@SinoNorman) August 23, 2020
she believed in people when they didn’t believe in themselves . https://t.co/PBe4CC99Tt
i don’t watch the video often because it’s not easy but it always means a lot to me when people say that they can see her beautiful character through the tribute.— 𝖘𝖎𝖓𝖔𝖙𝖍𝖎𝖑𝖊 (@SinoNorman) August 23, 2020
i know that it would mean the most to her too to see people remember her for who she truly was ❤️