Television broadcasts available free to matrics in run-up to final exams

Tutorials in key subjects to help this year's matric pupils will be broadcast on free to air television channels from next week.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said the initiative will give pupils the support they need to prepare for the final exams after an academic year disrupted by Covid-19.

“This initiative has come at the right time, when we are working to get schooling back on track. Matric is always stressful, but 2020 has been filled with unusual stresses. It is abundantly clear additional support is required for pupils and we will continue to provide this. There are a few months left before the end of the year, and Woza Matrics will give pupils the support they need to prepare for the final exams,” she said.