There is too much pressure, says grade 11 pupil as schools reopen

As most of SA's pupils returned to the classroom on Monday, 21-year-old Sharon Ndlovu was not feeling optimistic about what remains of the academic year.

She said she was anxious, confused, pressured and felt that not enough information had been given.

“There is too much pressure. We were told that we are only attending for this week and we will take a break and then return again. I am scared that I am not going to cope because we are getting too much work to do in a short time,” she said.

The grade 11 pupil said she was not ready to write her exams.

“We don’t even know when we are writing. I am not ready to write. We don’t know what is happening, what we will be writing ... no-one is telling us anything. At school they also say they don’t know. They don’t tell us anything.