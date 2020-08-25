South Africa

Tobacco tycoon and company pledge R2m for those affected by Durban fire

25 August 2020 - 15:21 By Orrin Singh
Yusuf Kajee, CEO of Amalgamated Tobacco Manufacturing Africa, inside one of the flats gutted by a fire in Durban on Monday.
Yusuf Kajee, CEO of Amalgamated Tobacco Manufacturing Africa, inside one of the flats gutted by a fire in Durban on Monday.
Image: Orrin Singh

Three KwaZulu-Natal businessmen have pledged R2m to help the families who lost belongings in a fire which ripped through a block of flats in the precinct of the city’s most historic mosque on Dennis Hurley Street (formerly Grey Street) on Monday.

Tobacco tycoon and KwaZulu-Natal businessman Yusuf Kajee and his business partner, Paul De Robillard, pledged R1.5m while Durban billionaire Vivian Reddy pledged R500,000.

Speaking to TimesLIVE at the scene of the fire on Tuesday, Kajee recalled childhood memories made in the precinct of the Juma Masjid.

WATCH | Fire rages in Durban city centre, residents escape

Residents of a flat in central Durban, in the precinct of the Juma Masjid mosque, managed to escape a raging fire that ripped through the building on ...
News
1 day ago

“I grew up here. My father had a shop here. We're part of this community, and if we can't help these people we mustn't call ourselves Muslims. Mr Reddy phoned me and told me that though it is a Muslim community, he is part of this community and he would pledge R500,000. I told him I have given R1m and my partner Paul De Robillard has given R500,000.”

At about midday on Monday, the apartment block that forms part of the Juma Masjid, or Grey Street mosque, the largest of its type in the southern hemisphere, went up in flames. Seven flats on the upper level were gutted by the fire, which is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault. Residents rummaged through the little that survived the blaze but were not willing to talk about the incident, with many saying they were still in shock.

AB Mohamed, chairperson of the Juma Masjid Trust, welcomed the donation by the businessmen.

“This was one of those unexpected developments, and obviously we will need funding. The mosque has historical and geopolitical links with Turkey and the British Empire. It has hosted many visitors, prime ministers, presidents and cabinet members.

“We're dealing with a site you cannot replace in monetary value. You cannot imagine Durban without the Grey Street mosque. Neither can you imagine London without Trafalgar Square,” he said.

Kajee's claim to fame was his controversial partnership with a former first family after he got into business with Edward Zuma in 2008.

He told Times Select he and Edward, son of former president Jacob Zuma, had since parted ways, but he maintains a “wonderful” relationship with him.

TimesLIVE

Four-year-old dies in KZN house fire

A four-year-old child has died in a fire that ripped through a Newcastle home on Sunday.
News
1 day ago

Fire-ravaged northern California largely spared new onslaught of lightning

Thunderstorms rumbled over northern California again on Monday, but the fire-ravaged region around San Francisco Bay was largely spared from a new ...
News
4 hours ago

KZN environment MEC demands action over Maritzburg blaze pollution

Authorities were working together on Monday morning to gather information on the air pollution caused by a fire that gutted a plastic manufacturing ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Winner of R17m lottery jackpot yet to come forward to claim their winnings South Africa
  2. 'These shoes are Clarks, OK!': Tito Mboweni claps back at trolls mocking his ... South Africa
  3. How Gauteng health official blew the whistle on irregular PPE contracts News
  4. Diko's 'proxy' made an 800% mark-up on PPE, medical supplies - SIU News
  5. 'It’s going to be a nightmare': Matric exams pose a ‘crisis of space’ News

Latest Videos

Uyinene remembered: Candles, flowers and posters at vigil for murdered ...
150 days of lockdown: Here's what you've been through, SA
X