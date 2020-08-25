Tobacco tycoon and company pledge R2m for those affected by Durban fire

“I grew up here. My father had a shop here. We're part of this community, and if we can't help these people we mustn't call ourselves Muslims. Mr Reddy phoned me and told me that though it is a Muslim community, he is part of this community and he would pledge R500,000. I told him I have given R1m and my partner Paul De Robillard has given R500,000.”

At about midday on Monday, the apartment block that forms part of the Juma Masjid, or Grey Street mosque, the largest of its type in the southern hemisphere, went up in flames. Seven flats on the upper level were gutted by the fire, which is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault. Residents rummaged through the little that survived the blaze but were not willing to talk about the incident, with many saying they were still in shock.

AB Mohamed, chairperson of the Juma Masjid Trust, welcomed the donation by the businessmen.