South Africa

Butterworth mom found 'drunk' with dead two-week-old baby

26 August 2020 - 08:02 By Iavan Pijoos
Police found the mother with her dead baby and allegedly under the influence of alcohol.
Police found the mother with her dead baby and allegedly under the influence of alcohol.
Image: 123RF/sam74100

A 39-year-old mother was arrested in Butterworth for the alleged murder of her two-week-old son, Eastern Cape police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Capt Jackson Manatha said it was alleged the baby stopped breathing at midnight on Sunday.

Manatha said the mother allegedly wrapped the dead baby in a towel and small blanket and went to nearby bushes in Zithulele township.

When police arrived, the mother was found with the dead baby and allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

She was charged with murder and appeared in the Butterworth magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

KZN men charged with murder of unborn baby after pregnant woman shot in stomach

Two KwaZulu-Natal men have been charged with murder after a stray bullet struck a pregnant woman, killing her unborn child
News
2 weeks ago

Durban baby found alive covered in ants and dumped on rubbish pile

Against all odds a one-day-old baby has managed to survive after being dumped and left for dead on a rubbish pile in Chatsworth, south of Durban, on ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Winner of R17m lottery jackpot yet to come forward to claim their winnings South Africa
  2. Boy, 5, dies after falling from 12th floor of Durban beachfront holiday resort South Africa
  3. 'There is widespread concern as to where Zimbabwe is headed': US ambassador Africa
  4. How Gauteng health official blew the whistle on irregular PPE contracts News
  5. 'These shoes are Clarks, OK!': Tito Mboweni claps back at trolls mocking his ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Uyinene remembered: Candles, flowers and posters at vigil for murdered ...
150 days of lockdown: Here's what you've been through, SA
X