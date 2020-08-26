COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | South Africans fear unemployment more than Covid-19 - study

South Africa

SA may be over the Covid-19 surge, but reimposing strict restrictions is still on the table, warns health minister Zweli Mkhize.

26 August 2020 - 07:27 By TIMESLIVE
A woman walks with her daughter as schools reopen amid a nationwide coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in Eikenhof, south of Johannesburg, South Africa August 24 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

August 26 2020 - 08:53

Five key points from Fikile Mbalula's briefing on amended transport regulations under level 2

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula announced transport regulations for level 2 of the lockdown on Tuesday evening.

Here are five key points from his address:

Public transport

The minister said minibus taxis transporting passengers between provinces are still not allowed to operate at their full passenger carrying capacity.

August 26 2020 - 07:14

Zweli Mkhize warns SA is not far from return to strict lockdown

Mkhize told eNCA he hoped SA did not have to reimpose extreme lockdown restrictions, as other countries have done.

He said the plateau had started and the country was seeing an impressive decrease in Covid-19 infections, but he feared a resurgence might be on the cards if people neglected precautionary measures.

August 26 2020 - 07:00

61% of SA lost income due to Covid-19: research

Five months into the Covid-19 pandemic, financial distress remains a concern among South Africans, with as many as 61% reporting a loss of income.

This is according to the latest research results on the socio-economic impact of the coronavirus conducted by the market research company Ask Afrika.

