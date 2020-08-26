COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | South Africans fear unemployment more than Covid-19 - study

August 26 2020 - 07:14

Zweli Mkhize warns SA is not far from return to strict lockdown

SA may be over the Covid-19 surge, but reimposing strict restrictions is still on the table, warns health minister Zweli Mkhize.

Mkhize told eNCA he hoped SA did not have to reimpose extreme lockdown restrictions, as other countries have done.

He said the plateau had started and the country was seeing an impressive decrease in Covid-19 infections, but he feared a resurgence might be on the cards if people neglected precautionary measures.