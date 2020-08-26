Dlamini-Zuma will follow 'public participation process' if ciggie sales are banned again

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will follow a “public participation process” should there be a renewed ban on the sale of tobacco products during the lockdown.

The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) said on Wednesday that this undertaking was part of a negotiated settlement in which it had agreed to drop its legal challenge against government over the tobacco sales ban.

“Over the course of the last week, our legal representatives have been engaged in settlement negotiations with the office of the state attorney acting on behalf of both the minister of co-operative governance & traditional affairs as well as the president of the Republic of SA,” Fita chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni said on Wednesday.

The negotiations were conducted “with a view to settling the issues still in dispute in respect of our ongoing court challenge of the cigarette sales ban during the lockdown. The challenge is now before the Supreme Court of Appeal”.