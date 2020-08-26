Five key points from Fikile Mbalula's briefing on amended transport regulations under level 2

Rail operations

The minister said long distance passenger rail operations will be allowed under level 2, provided they follow strict safety protocols such as sanitisation and observing social distancing.

Next week, he will announce an integrated security plan for the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) which will ensure the protection of its passengers.

“Rail operations are permitted to carry a maximum of 70% of their licensed passenger capacity. Long distance passenger rail is now permitted to resume operations subject to the passenger capacity restrictions.

"In line with our commitment to maintain maximum compliance with health protocols, a driver, owner or operator may not allow any member of the public not wearing a mask to board or be conveyed in public transport owned or operated by him or her.”

Maritime activity

Mbalula said crew changes will only be allowed at the Cape Town Port and Port of Durban.

“A request for crew changes must be completed by a shipping company or its representatives on a prescribed form which must be submitted to the transport department at least 96 hours prior to the changes. The crew must comply with all the protocols of the port of entry where the crew changes will be undertaken.”

Drunk driving and safety

The minister cautioned drivers against drunk driving during level 2 of the lockdown.

“We have reiterated that we are mindful of the risk the sector poses on the spread of the pandemic. Despite the move to level 2, we must retain the same measure of vigilance in ensuring the health protocols are strictly adhered to and the spread of Covid-19 is arrested.”