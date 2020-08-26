Five women, two children killed in domestic violence across Gauteng

Five women and two children were murdered in just two days as a spate of domestic violence ended tragically in Gauteng.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela on Wednesday made a public call for greater tolerance and restraint to be shown by men, saying “the levels of violence against women and children has reached alarming heights”.

After one of the incidents, a crying baby was found on a blood-soaked bed by neighbours. And women were urged to speak out against abusers after a video clip showing a man hitting a woman in the face went viral on social media.

Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni was rocked by a double murder on Tuesday evening, when a man allegedly shot and killed his 21-year-old girlfriend and her 43-year-old mother at their home.