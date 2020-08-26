South Africa

Gelvandale man sentenced to 25 years for revenge murder

26 August 2020 - 16:56 By Devon Koen
A 35-year-old Gelvandale man was sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty to murder in the Port Elizabeth high court on Tuesday.
A 35-year-old Port Elizabeth man was sentenced to 25 years behind bars on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to murder.

Brendon Lucas was convicted for killing Niftagudien Mallick in January 2019.

He was sentenced in the Port Elizabeth High Court.

Lucas shot and killed Mallick, who was walking down Bell Road, Gelvandale, with his wife about 4.20pm on January 20 last year. While the pair was walking, a BMW stopped near them. The driver, Lucas, got out of the vehicle with a licensed firearm and approached Mallick and his wife.

When he was near them he fired a shot.

According to court papers, after the initial shot Mallick had pleaded with Lucas not to shoot again while his wife fled the scene.

Lucas shot Mallick again, and he died on the scene from wounds to his neck and lower body.

Shortly after the shooting, Lucas drove to the police station and handed himself over.

His firearm was confiscated and he remained in custody until the finalisation of the case.

The court found that the motive for the murder was revenge for the murder of Lucas’s father, Daniel Lucas, who was shot dead in 2016, allegedly by Mallick’s son, Igsaan.

Igsaan was acquitted on the charge of murder on May 29 2017.

