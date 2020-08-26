Gospel hymns herald memorial for three Tshwane cops killed in crash

The survivor of the weekend crash that killed a motorist and three Tshwane metro police officers has been discharged from hospital.

The woman was a passenger in a vehicle which was being tailed by police for erratic driving at 2am on Sunday. The officers called for backup and were joined in the chase by three officers in a TMPD vehicle, before the fatal collision. The circumstances around the crash are under investigation.

“I am told the lady has been discharged and is doing well at home. But again, what I have heard is that she is traumatised about what happened here,” said Tshwane metro police department spokesperson Isaac Mahamba.

He was being interviewed on eNCA before a memorial service being held in remembrance of the three officers in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Police had alleged that the man who was driving the vehicle was drunk. Empty and unopened beer bottles were allegedly found in the vehicle after the crash. “There was an exhibit that showed that there were drugs in the vehicle,” Mahamba added.

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

At the start of the memorial service, members of the TMPD broke out in gospel hymns as relatives of the deceased officers - Edward Phaduli, 37, Khathutshelo Mukwevho, 29, and Silas Phala, 43 - were led into the headquarters of the department.

Photos of the officers were displayed in the hall.

Under their masks, relatives were sobbing quietly as sombre songs were sung by the choir. They were comforted by other relatives.

