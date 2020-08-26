HIV-positive man who raped his wife's cousin gets life sentence

A 49-year-old man who raped his wife’s cousin after he was denied sex was sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday.

The man, who knew he was HIV-positive, did not use a condom during the sexual assault.

The Port Elizabeth regional court sentenced Mongameli Mapuma to life for raping his wife’s 52-year-old cousin. She was sleeping when he attacked her, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

“On August 10 2019, the victim had slept over at the Mapuma home in Booysens Park. She slept in the same bed with Mapuma's wife while he slept on the couch. During the night he came into the room to have sex with his wife, but she refused,” said NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani.

“He then left the room with his wife. The wife went to sleep alone in the children's room, while he stayed at the lounge area.