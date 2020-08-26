South Africa

HIV-positive man who raped his wife's cousin gets life sentence

26 August 2020 - 18:04 By Nonkululeko Njilo
A Port Elizabeth man has been sentenced to life imprisonment after he raped his wife's cousin after his wife denied him sex.
Image: 123rf.com/thawornnurak

A 49-year-old man who raped his wife’s cousin after he was denied sex was sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday.

The man, who knew he was HIV-positive, did not use a condom during the sexual assault.

The Port Elizabeth regional court sentenced Mongameli Mapuma to life for raping his wife’s 52-year-old cousin. She was sleeping when he attacked her, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

“On August 10 2019, the victim had slept over at the Mapuma home in Booysens Park. She slept in the same bed with Mapuma's wife while he slept on the couch. During the night he came into the room to have sex with his wife, but she refused,” said NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani.

“He then left the room with his wife. The wife went to sleep alone in the children's room, while he stayed at the lounge area.

“Mapuma returned alone and raped the victim while she was asleep. She woke up while he was busy raping her.”

The victim immediately reported Mapuma to his wife, and the two went to the police station to open a case. He was arrested and charged with rape.

“Mapuma raped his in-law without a condom, even though he knew that he was HIV-positive,” said Ngcakani.

During sentence proceedings, advocate Kenny Van Biljon argued that there was “no substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life, as the accused showed no remorse, raped her without a condom knowing well that he was HIV positive — and it was even worse for the complainant as she was raped by her in-law”.

Acting chief prosecutor for the Port Elizabeth cluster, advocate Philisile Kakangu, congratulated the prosecutor and the investigating team.

“We welcome the sentence and we will keep on fighting gender-based violence, in line with the government’s resolve,” he said.

