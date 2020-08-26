How funeral collectives are helping Malawians repatriate their dead

“Last month we sent three bodies home — from Imizamo Yethu, Capricorn and Dunoon. Another man died this month in Dunoon,” says Father Kizito Gugah of St Timothy’s Catholic Church in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain.

Repatriation of the dead to Malawi is costly for immigrants when loved ones die in SA, and since Covid-19 struck it has become more expensive and more complicated.

“‘He has to go and rest at home, Ayenera akagone kumudzi’ — these are regular words that demonstrate unity and desire to help each other I hear from Malawians during the time of loss,” says Father Kizito.

In the past, bodies could be flown back by air for R18,000 within days. But since international flights stopped it can take two weeks now by land to bring a body home and can cost up to R25,000 — too much for those undocumented Malawians who survive on domestic and gardening work.

Good embalming is also expensive, so now the minimum is done and there is no viewing of the body when the funeral is held back home.