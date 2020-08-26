KZN woman in court for allegedly defrauding Sassa of R7m

A KwaZulu-Natal woman has been arrested for her involvement in a R7m South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) fraud case.

Lindiwe Shangase appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Wednesday and was granted R10,000 bail.

Shangase was arrested in Westville, where she worked, on Tuesday and was found in possession of two cellphones, documents and six bank cards.

“She will join her co-accused Sibusisiwe Gazu, 32, and Bongani Gumede, 39, who were arrested earlier. The suspect’s arrest came after a case of fraud was registered at Ixopo SAPS, where the two accused were arrested on November 1 2019 on Margaret Street in Ixopo. The pair were found in possession of 47 Sassa cards and R73,000 in cash,” said police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.

Gwala said the trio was allegedly responsible for fraudulently issuing 47 Sassa cards, and fraud amounting to R7,295,550.

“It is heartbreaking to learn that there are people who are robbing pensioners and people who need to feed their families with the grant money. I am glad that the suspects were arrested and more arrests can be expected as the investigation unfolds,” said provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula.

The matter will be back in court on September 22.

