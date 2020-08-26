National laboratory staff continue strike despite court interdict

“If the strike is not averted, South Africans will not know the number of Covid-19 infections in the country, which could negatively affect the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic,” said Gcukumana.

“The government will have limited or no information regarding where the relevant hotspots for Covid-19 are; private laboratories would not be able to report their Covid-19 infections as required by the relevant disaster management regulations,” he said. In addition, he said, many people may not be able to get tested for Covid-19.

He said there had been incidents of unruly behaviour and conduct by striking staff.

“The NHLS continues to monitor the situation and will not hesitate to take appropriate action where necessary,” said Gcukumana. “In anticipation of the strike, the NHLS developed a contingency plan and is implementing it to mitigate any potential business disruptions while ensuring the safety of its non-striking employees, customers, suppliers and other stakeholders,” he said.

“The NHLS has since engaged private and academic laboratories to assist with diagnostic testing. To this end, the NHLS has put together an essential test list which prioritises testing of specimens,” said Gcukumana.

SowetanLIVE reported that the workers had vowed to continue their strike as the essential services committee of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration met on Wednesday to hear arguments about whether NHLS employees could be classified as essential workers.