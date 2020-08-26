No evictions or demolitions without a court order, judges rule

The City of Cape Town’s anti-land invasion unit (ALIU) will not be allowed to evict people or demolish their structures, whether occupied or unoccupied, without a court order while the country remains in a state of national disaster.

Judges Shehnaz Meer and Rosheni Allie in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday afternoon granted an interim relief stating that the city must have a court order to evict anyone or demolish a home.

The case was brought by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) following a string of demolitions and evictions by the City of Cape Town in recently-occupied informal settlements.

The removal of Bulelani Qolani from his shack by city officers while naked was widely covered in the media. Other respondents listed in the case included the ministers of human settlements, cooperative governance and traditional affairs, and police, and the Saps national commissioner.

Judges Meer and Allie also ordered that in cases where a court order is obtained for an eviction or demolition, the city must execute the order in a lawful and respectful manner that “upholds the dignity of the evicted persons”.