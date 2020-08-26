South Africa

SA records 2,758 new Covid-19 cases as death toll passes 13,500

26 August 2020 - 21:21 By TimesLIVE
Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced an additional 194 Covid-19 related deaths on Wednesday, bringing SA's total death toll to 13,502.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced an additional 194 Covid-19 related deaths on Wednesday, bringing SA's total death toll to 13,502.
Image: Alon Skuy

After two days of fewer than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases being recorded, the health ministry on Wednesday announced that 2,758 infections had been confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that there were now 615,701 total cases across SA.

He also announced an additional 194 Covid-19 related deaths. This means there have been 13,502 fatalities across the country.

Of the new deaths, 57 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 61 in Gauteng, four in the Northern Cape, 12 in the Eastern Cape and 60 in the Western Cape.

Mkhize also announced that there have been 525,242 recoveries - a recovery rate of 85%.

The figures were based on 3,598,973 total tests to date, of which 20,137 were done in the last 24-hour cycle.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Government names every company that scored from Covid-19 tenders

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes that the publishing of the list of all Covid-19 related expenditure is a demonstration of his government's ...
Politics
6 hours ago

61% of SA lost income due to Covid-19: research

Five months into the Covid-19 pandemic, financial distress remains a concern among South Africans with as many as 61% reporting a loss of income.
News
16 hours ago

Eastern Cape braces for new surge even as Covid-19 numbers subside

The provincial government has warned the Eastern Cape is yet to reach its peak in coronavirus infections, with health MEC Sindiswa Gomba on Tuesday ...
News
12 hours ago

Most read

  1. Winner of R17m lottery jackpot yet to come forward to claim their winnings South Africa
  2. Boy, 5, dies after falling from 12th floor of Durban beachfront holiday resort South Africa
  3. How Gauteng health official blew the whistle on irregular PPE contracts News
  4. 'There is widespread concern as to where Zimbabwe is headed': US ambassador Africa
  5. 'These shoes are Clarks, OK!': Tito Mboweni claps back at trolls mocking his ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Like Christmas’: Liquor stores overrun after fake alcohol ban voice note
Uyinene remembered: Candles, flowers and posters at vigil for murdered ...
X