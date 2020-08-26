SA records 2,758 new Covid-19 cases as death toll passes 13,500
26 August 2020 - 21:21
After two days of fewer than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases being recorded, the health ministry on Wednesday announced that 2,758 infections had been confirmed in the past 24 hours.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that there were now 615,701 total cases across SA.
He also announced an additional 194 Covid-19 related deaths. This means there have been 13,502 fatalities across the country.
Of the new deaths, 57 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 61 in Gauteng, four in the Northern Cape, 12 in the Eastern Cape and 60 in the Western Cape.
Mkhize also announced that there have been 525,242 recoveries - a recovery rate of 85%.
The figures were based on 3,598,973 total tests to date, of which 20,137 were done in the last 24-hour cycle.