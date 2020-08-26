WATCH | Taxi driver resists arrest, punches metro cop

An argument broke out after the driver of the taxi, who had been stopped, refused to give officers his driver’s licence and professional driving permit, said Amod. "Upon repeated requests for his particulars, the driver refused to provide the officer with the documents. The officer consequently attempted to arrest the driver," he said.

"In resisting arrest, the driver, who was also backed by one of the male occupants, attacked two of our traffic officers."

Other officers on the scene arrested the taxi driver and took him to Krugersdorp police station, where a case of assault was opened.

"From the incident one can hear members of the public encouraging the taxi driver to beat up the officers," said Amon. "This we totally condemn, as it is a disregard for the law, which through law enforcement we carry out to increase road safety to the benefit of all road users, including taxi passengers."

