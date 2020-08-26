South Africa

Wits student 'Kwasa' Zozo's murder accused abandons his bail bid

26 August 2020 - 12:34 By Ziyanda Zweni
Viwe Rulumeni, who is accused of killing Wits University first-year student Asithandile 'Kwasa' Zozo, elected to abandon his application for bail.
Viwe Rulumeni, who is accused of killing Wits University first-year student Asithandile 'Kwasa' Zozo, elected to abandon his application for bail.
Image: DispatchLIVE/ Lulamile Feni

The man accused of killing Wits University student Asithandile “Kwasa” Zozo has elected to abandon his application for release on bail.

Viwe Rulumeni appeared in the Dutywa magistrate’s court on Wednesday, where his bail application was due to be heard.

The state said it was ready to proceed with the hearing. However, Rulumeni said he was abandoning his application for bail.

Magistrate Sivuyile Dyongosi postponed the matter to October 6 for further investigation.

Zozo was assaulted and stabbed in full view of a number of people, including her younger sister who is in Grade 5, in Dutywa on August 17.

After her funeral at the weekend, Zozo’s parents, Ntombekhaya Lugalo-Zozo and Mzulungile Zozo, said they have accepted she is gone forever.

“The only thing I want now is justice for Kwasa,” Lugalo-Zoza said.

“Kwasa did not deserve to die such a horrible death. Her untimely passing has left us with scars that may never heal. But her life gave us memories no-one can take away. The courts must play their part in the war against gender-based violence.”

Zozo’s father said: ''Nelson Mandela got a life sentence and spent 27 years in jail for fighting for freedom. The day the killer gets 100 years in jail, I will say for Kwasa, justice has prevailed.''

The student was doing a BSc in biochemistry, and would have turned 20 on October 3.

She matriculated at Mida Christian School in Dutywa in 2019. This is the same school Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi attended.

Daily Dispatch

RELATED ARTICLES:

'He messed with the wrong family': Kwasa Zozo's killer must never be free, says relative

Marchers demand Asithandile ‘Kwasa’ Zozo's killer must be sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole
News
5 days ago

Wits mourns student Asithandile 'Kwasa' Zozo, 20, fatally stabbed this week

Asithandile "Kwasa" Zozo was a determined and driven young woman, says Wits University's gender equity office.
News
1 week ago

'Kwasa' Zozo was killed in front of her young sister and cousin, says uncle

Two family members witnessed the murder of Wits University student Asithandile “Kwasa” Zozo, who was fatally stabbed at Dutywa in the Eastern Cape on ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Winner of R17m lottery jackpot yet to come forward to claim their winnings South Africa
  2. Boy, 5, dies after falling from 12th floor of Durban beachfront holiday resort South Africa
  3. How Gauteng health official blew the whistle on irregular PPE contracts News
  4. 'There is widespread concern as to where Zimbabwe is headed': US ambassador Africa
  5. 'These shoes are Clarks, OK!': Tito Mboweni claps back at trolls mocking his ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Uyinene remembered: Candles, flowers and posters at vigil for murdered ...
150 days of lockdown: Here's what you've been through, SA
X