Couple hacked and dumped in open veld in Northern Cape

27 August 2020 - 18:31 By Naledi Shange
A couple from Pampierstad in the Northern Cape were found murdered and dumped in an open veld on Thursday.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Northern Cape police on Thursday responded to a scene in Pampierstad where the bodies of a local teacher and her husband, a retired mineworker, were found dumped in an open veld.

A source close to the investigation told TimesLIVE that the couple had been found lying next to each other, dressed in their pyjamas.

“The man was found lying face up, while the woman was found lying face down. The man, on his head, had open wounds,” TimesLIVE was told.

"It seems like a panga was used to assault them.”

It was not immediately clear what wounds the woman had suffered, as these were not immediately visible when police found her.

