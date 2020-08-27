Couple hacked and dumped in open veld in Northern Cape

A source close to the investigation told TimesLIVE that the couple had been found lying next to each other, dressed in their pyjamas.

“The man was found lying face up, while the woman was found lying face down. The man, on his head, had open wounds,” TimesLIVE was told.

"It seems like a panga was used to assault them.”

It was not immediately clear what wounds the woman had suffered, as these were not immediately visible when police found her.