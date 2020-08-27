Covid-19 antibody test kits approved: what you need to know

Serological tests, a blood test that looks for signs of a previous Covid-19 infection, have been approved to be used as part of SA's fight against the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) authorised the use of one rapid and point of care serological test kit.

Five lab-based serology tests have also been approved.

Here is what you need to know.

What are the tests

A serological test is an antibody test that looks for the presence of antibodies, which are specific proteins made by the body in response to infections. The test involves collecting a small blood sample from a patient by using a device that pricks their finger. The test can determine whether a person has been exposed to a particular virus.

Approval of serological tests

The antibody test was approved a month after President Cyril Ramaphosa said they would be made available and would improve “community surveillance” of the spread of Covid-19 infection.

The “rapid test” kits are different from the Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test being used in the country, said the authority. “The difference between the molecular PCR and the serology test is that the PCR tests are able to detect and diagnose whether one has been infected with Covid-19 and thus give a clinical diagnosis.

“Serology tests can detect if one has developed antibodies for Covid-19. This means the tests cannot be used for clinical diagnosis,” the authority said.

Not to be conducted at home

Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO of SAHPRA, warned that the serology tests cannot be conducted at home. She said they have to be administered by qualified professionals and must have been validated. They should only be used within the department of health’s surveillance strategy

“Rapid test kits cannot be used to clinically diagnose Covid-19 cases, but they may play a role in research and epidemiological and sero-surveillance studies. Rapid test kits are not recommended by the World Health Organisation for clinical diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2) infection,” Semete-Makokotlela said.

The antibody test kits may not be sold to the public.