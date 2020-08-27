Covid-19 inspires goodwill as doctor becomes 'mom' to daughter of gravely ill nurse

The two front-line workers and women not only beat Covid-19, but their inspiring camaraderie has resulted in them being nominated by the Western Cape government as rural heroes.

Not only did Nilsson take Baloyi’s daughter into her home after the sudden hospitalisation of her mother, but she also took her for Covid-19 testing at her own expense and kept their family in Gauteng informed.

The young girl’s quarantine period ended when her test results came back negative. “She [lent] my daughter her laptop and gave her access to Wi-Fi. She even went as far as getting her lipgloss, as my daughter had forgotten hers at home. She cared for her just like a mom,” Baloyi said this week.

Affectionately known as “Rhully” or “Sr B”, when Baloyi fell ill doctors initially thought it had to do with her heart. When she was eventually tested for Covid-19 and the results were positive, her condition worsened.

She was briefly hospitalised in Worcester and upon discharge Nilsson braved a storm to bring her home. Knowing that Baloyi and her daughter lived alone, Nilsson took the girl’s number in case of an emergency. When Baloyi was hospitalised again just two days later, her daughter immediately called her mom’s colleague.

“Caroline is naturally a caring and loving person. She never thought twice about assuming the role of a guardian to a teen girl whose mom was at the brink of death,” said Baloyi.

As someone with hypertension she was at greater risk of getting severely ill from the respiratory disease.