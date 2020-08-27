Experts warned that lockdown laws on clothing sales were 'inappropriate'

Remember when you couldn't buy sandals and other open-toed shoes due to SA's lockdown laws?

Well, it emerged on Thursday, the panel of experts advising the government on its regulations to curb the spread of Covid-19 had not only not been consulted on these rules, it found them “inappropriate and unnecessarily intrusive”.

On Thursday, health minister Zweli Mkhize released some of the advisories from the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19. One of these was over the government's much-criticised and mocked prohibition on the sale of certain items of clothing, footwear and bedding.

The advisory relates to regulations implemented under alert level 4, which were seemingly aimed at slowing the transmission of Covid-19 and flattening the curve.