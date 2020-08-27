Fewer patients so PE stadium closed as Covid-19 isolation facility

Nelson Mandela Bay interim mayor Thsonono Buyeye announced on Thursday that the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium would no longer be used as a Covid-19 isolation facility as of Monday.

Speaking at a media briefing held at the stadium, Buyeye said that because of a decrease in the number of patients entering the facility, the municipality did not believe it was financially viable to continue using the stadium as a field hospital.

“We have seen the numbers of patients going down drastically and the argument was that the cost of running such a facility vs the people who are housed here was starting to become unjustifiable,” said Buyeye.

“Also, the fact that as the city, through our partnership with the business community, the VW plant is available and that it is also not housing as many people as expected.