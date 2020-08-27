Hospitality industry ready for 'watershed' court case over Covid-19 insurance

An upcoming court case launched by companies in the hospitality industry against Santam on the payment of business interruption claims will probably provide legal certainty on this issue.

This is the view of Ryan Woolley, CEO of specialist public loss adjustment firm Insurance Claims Africa (ICA).

ICA is representing over 700 businesses in the tourism and hospitality sector in their fight to get insurance companies to honour their Covid-19 business interruption claims.

Woolley was speaking ahead of the case - launched by Ma-Afrika Hotels and The Stellenbosch Kitchen, which operate hotels and a restaurant in Cape Town and Stellenbosch respectively - against Santam.