Key takeaways from Blade Nzimande's plans for campuses during level 2
Minister of higher education Blade Nzimande on Wednesday detailed a plan for institutions of higher learning during level 2 of lockdown. He said institutions would continue to screen staff and students entering their premises as a measure to curb the spread of Covid-19.
The minister said 80 students and staff from universities and Technical Vocational Education & Training (TVET) colleges had died from Covid-19 complications.
Here are five highlights from the minister's briefing:
Infections at universities
Nzimande said there are 2,040 students and staff quarantined, while 2,076 are in self-isolation. Thirty-five staff members and nine students have died from Covid-19 related complications at universities.
“In terms of the most recent monitoring report from August 6, the total number of Covid-19 cases reported by our institutions is 1,552. Of these, 975 are staff and 577 are students.”
He said 115,555 students had been issued with permits to go on to campuses for teaching, learning and research purposes. This amounts to about 20% of the contact student population. Some institutions are still implementing the phased return of the first 33% of students to their campuses.
Screening
The minister attributed the low number of screenings at campuses to the fact that some students don't attend campus daily. He said universities conduct daily screenings to ensure safety of students and staff.
“On a daily basis, 29,624 staff and students are screened entering university campuses. It is assumed that with this number, not all students issued with a permit are returning to campuses. Some may be choosing to work remotely from home.
“Not all students are arriving on campuses every day but are attending campus when it is necessary.”
Safety at campuses
Nzimande said all university campuses followed health and safety protocols.
“Our institutions have prepared their campuses in line with the higher health protocol as well as health and safety committees at campuses. In our meetings with trade unions, they have raised that not all our campuses have health and safety committees.
“We call on management to know that if they have not established health and safety committees they are breaking the law and they are depriving themselves of involving workers and students in the task of confronting Covid-19.”
Return of students to universities
The minister said some students were unable to return to campuses under level 3 despite being prioritised, due to lack of capacity to ensure social distancing.
“It will be possible for us now to allow for up to a maximum of 66% of students to return to university campuses. This will be done in terms of the detailed Covid-19 management plans in place across the sector.”
Students returning to campuses include:
- students who were unable to return under level 3 despite being prioritised
- Students who require laboratory and technical equipment
- Students who require work-integrated learning and practical placements.