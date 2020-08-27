Key takeaways from Blade Nzimande's plans for campuses during level 2

Minister of higher education Blade Nzimande on Wednesday detailed a plan for institutions of higher learning during level 2 of lockdown. He said institutions would continue to screen staff and students entering their premises as a measure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The minister said 80 students and staff from universities and Technical Vocational Education & Training (TVET) colleges had died from Covid-19 complications.

Here are five highlights from the minister's briefing:

Infections at universities

Nzimande said there are 2,040 students and staff quarantined, while 2,076 are in self-isolation. Thirty-five staff members and nine students have died from Covid-19 related complications at universities.

“In terms of the most recent monitoring report from August 6, the total number of Covid-19 cases reported by our institutions is 1,552. Of these, 975 are staff and 577 are students.”

He said 115,555 students had been issued with permits to go on to campuses for teaching, learning and research purposes. This amounts to about 20% of the contact student population. Some institutions are still implementing the phased return of the first 33% of students to their campuses.