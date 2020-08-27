South Africa

KZN education department slams as fake a post of pupil with torn mask

27 August 2020 - 10:31 By Suthentira Govender
The KwaZulu-Natal education department has dismissed a social media post of a Grade 1 pupil wearing a torn mask as 'fake news'.
The KwaZulu-Natal education department has dismissed a social media post of a Grade 1 pupil wearing a torn mask as 'fake news'.
Image: via Facebook

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has slammed a social media post of a grade 1  pupil wearing a torn face mask, in which it is accused of failing to provide personal protective equipment to the school.

The department said in a statement on Wednesday night that it was “concerned” about the Facebook post showing the primary school pupil wearing a ripped mask.

It is understood that the child is a pupil at a school in the Pinetown district.

“The learner in question came to school with a surgical mask and upon arrival was given two masks by the school.

“When the educator came back to the classroom, she asked why the learners’ mask was suddenly torn as it appears on the Facebook post,” said the statement.

According to the department the child informed the teacher that she had torn her mask “because she couldn't breathe properly, while wearing the mask”.

“The learner was advised against it and was asked to properly wear the mask that was given to her by the department.

“The Facebook post, that purports to be asking for donations because the school was not provided with masks, is both misleading and malicious and the department condemns and refutes it in the strongest possible terms.”

The department said it was satisfied that personal protective equipment was delivered to all schools in the province.

Some Facebook users slammed the post, saying the child should not have been exposed on social media.

“The person who took the picture needs to be reprimanded. Not everything is for social media sharing ... ” one said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Motshekga insists schools were ready to reopen, but opposition doesn't buy it

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga says the government is satisfied that its systems are ready - and have been ready - for the reopening of ...
Politics
1 day ago

There is too much pressure, says grade 11 pupil as schools reopen

As most of SA's pupils returned to the classroom on Monday, 21-year-old Sharon Ndlovu was not feeling optimistic about what remains of the academic ...
News
2 days ago

IN PICTURES | KZN welcomes more than 2.8 million pupils back to school

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu says the province is not facing a teaching crisis, despite more than 6,000 applications by educators to ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Boy, 5, dies after falling from 12th floor of Durban beachfront holiday resort South Africa
  2. Lions maul Limpopo lodge owner to death as wife looks on South Africa
  3. Zweli Mkhize warns SA is not far from return to strict lockdown South Africa
  4. Winner of R17m lottery jackpot yet to come forward to claim their winnings South Africa
  5. WATCH | Black mamba catches a wave on Durban beach before being caught South Africa

Latest Videos

'You can never get used to death': Meet Cambrian graveyard's only female ...
'Like Christmas’: Liquor stores overrun after fake alcohol ban voice note
X