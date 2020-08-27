South Africa

KZN top cop slams 'rampant criminality' after 8 killed in 'feud'

27 August 2020 - 15:34
A 16-month-old child was one of eight people killed in a KZN community on Wednesday.
Image: 123RF/Charnsit Ramyarupa

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula has condemned the killing of eight people in two separate incidents, on one day, stemming from a long-standing community feud in Taylors Halt, outside Pietermaritzburg.

Jula visited the local police station on Thursday to see what interventions police could offer after eight people were killed in the area on Wednesday.

The first incident took place while four men were fixing a car. An unknown vehicle pulled up next to them and opened fire, killing three men.

“The fourth victim who was injured during the shooting managed to escape and was taken to hospital for medical attention. The deceased were identified as Sbonelo Ndawo, 33; Lawrence Zondi, 33; and Ayanda Sishi, 37,” said the police in a statement.

Just hours later, in the evening, five members of the Nxele family — four women and a 16-month-old child — were shot and killed inside their home.

Second KZN drive-by shooting in less than 24 hours claims three lives

Three KwaZulu-Natal men have been killed in yet another apparent hit on wednesday.
News
22 hours ago

“About a kilometre away from the scene, a bakkie with bullet holes was found stationary on the road facing oncoming traffic. It was established that the driver, 25, of the bakkie was taken to hospital after he was shot and wounded,” said the police.

Jula said information suggested that these incidents were connected to long-standing feuds in the semirural community.

“We have visited the area and are very disturbed by what we heard. I have instructed that additional deployments be brought into the area immediately to deal with rampant criminality in the area.

“I have also directed that a dedicated investigation team hit the ground running and to work non-stop until the culprits responsible for these callous murders are brought to book.”

TimesLIVE

