'Scarcity of epidemiologists' leads to delay in sentencing of Richard Mdluli

But judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng challenged them, asking whether there were no people above 60 who were in jail.

Motloung replied by referring the court to the president and justice ministry's decision to parole thousands of prisoners — many of whom were elderly and sickly — during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The point is that if it is true that if you are 60 and above makes you more vulnerable to the disease. If you have cormobidities as well makes you more vulnerable ... Social distancing is compromised because of the overcrowding in the prisons,” he argued.

Nobangule stated that his client already qualified for a non-custodial sentence because of his age.

Mokgoatlheng said it was not a certainty that the duo would contract Covid-19 if they were sent to prison. He highlighted that the case had gone on for so long that he had retired, but continued to attend to these court proceedings.

One of the prosecutors in the matter, Zaais van Zyl SC, had also since retired.

The two lawyers said there was no prejudice that would be suffered by the state, adding that the case had already dragged on for six years.

Prosecutor Deon Barnard disagreed, saying the Ramogibe family would be prejudiced by the delays. He also offered to call to the stand a department of correctional services official who was present in court, to testify about whether there were inmates over the age of 60 behind bars.