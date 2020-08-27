South Africa

'She's showing women it's possible to start over' — Twitter is here for Norma Mngoma's 'glow'

27 August 2020 - 11:25 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Norma Gigaba has re-branded herself to Norma Mngoma.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

South Africans are rallying behind a “rebranded” Norma Mngoma after conflict in her marriage to former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba was revealed earlier this month.

Norma announced her new identity to her more than 900,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday.

“Her name is Norma Mngoma. I'm so excited to use my maiden surname again, this is who I am and where I belong,” she captioned a picture of herself in an all black outfit and blonde Afro hair do.

Norma made news headlines three weeks ago when she was arrested by the Hawks for allegedly damaging a R3m black Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG “G-Wagon” reportedly belonging to a friend of Gigaba's.

She is facing charges of crimen injuria and malicious damage to property. Her attorney Victor Nkwashu told Times Select that Norma will challenge her “unlawful” arrest.

“From the time this matter was investigated by the Hawks, they had visited her house multiple times. They came to her house late Friday afternoon. One wonders why that happened,” Nkwashu said.

Here's a glimpse into the messages of support from Twitter:

