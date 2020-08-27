Tighten drinking and smoking laws even when Covid-19 is gone: experts

SA should consider additional regulations around booze and smokes, even when Covid-19 is no longer a factor.

This was one of the pieces of advice the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on Covid-19 gave to health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize 10 days ago. The committee said while there were no longer medical reasons to maintain the prohibition on alcohol and tobacco products as the country moved to level 2 lockdown laws, these two products needed to be looked at in the future.

“There may be many non-Covid-19 related reasons for additional controls on both tobacco and alcohol, such as increased taxes and controls on quantities. These should be implemented separately at a later stage unlinked to Covid-19,” the committee said in a letter dated August 17, the day SA moved to level 2.

The health ministry on Thursday released to the public 45 of the MAC advisories, with Mkhize saying that “less than 5%” of the advisories were not implemented in their entirety.