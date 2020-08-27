WATCH | Police watchdog probe fatal shooting of Eldorado Park teen during protest

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing the death of a teenager as a result of police action during a protest in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Residents identified the deceased as 16-year-old Nathaniel Julius.

His death sparked outrage and led to sporadic clashes with the police. Chaotic scenes emerged as members of the community hurled stones and burning tyres while the police replied with rubber bullets.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said contact had been made with the family as part of ongoing investigations.

“The Ipid investigators struggled to access the scene as the situation has been volatile. When they ultimately managed to access it, it was almost impossible to conduct interviews as the community was violent,” she said.