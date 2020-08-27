South Africa

WATCH | Police watchdog probe fatal shooting of Eldorado Park teen during protest

27 August 2020 - 19:36 By Nonkululeko Njilo

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing the death of a teenager as a result of police action during a protest in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Residents identified the deceased as 16-year-old Nathaniel Julius. 

His death sparked outrage and led to sporadic clashes with the police. Chaotic scenes emerged as members of the community hurled stones and burning tyres while the police replied with rubber bullets.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said contact had been made with the family as part of ongoing investigations.

“The Ipid investigators struggled to access the scene as the situation has been volatile. When they ultimately managed to access it, it was almost impossible to conduct interviews as the community was violent,” she said.

“However, Ipid officials managed to visit the family of the deceased person being escorted and the family liaison has been done.”

Further investigations - which include acquiring further information from the police, eye witnesses, ballistics and postmortem - are yet to be conducted, said Cola. 

Ambulance service ER24 said continued protest action in the area left at least eight people with minor to moderate injuries. 

“ER24 paramedics were called to the local police station, where a number of patients were found. On arrival at 1.55pm, medics found approximately eight people with soft-tissue injuries, ranging from minor to moderate. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found,” said spokesperson Russel Meiring.

“The patients were treated for their injuries and later transported to nearby hospitals for further care.”

TimesLIVE

